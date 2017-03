Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CODORUS TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa - Nobody is injured after a truck drives into a house just after 12:30 this morning.

According to 911 dispatch, the call came in at 12:35 a.m. this morning, at the 2900 block of Jefferson Road, in Codorus Township.

Fox43 spoke with the home owner, Tamara Gross, who was home at the time of the crash.