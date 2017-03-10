Turning cold Friday morning with light snow, then dodging afternoon snow squalls

SNOW & COLD FRIDAY: A quick moving clipper system continues to bring light snow to the region this morning. Slushy spots are likely, especially along and north of the turnpike. Any accumulations are under 2 inches because whatever falls has a difficult time sticking initially. This is because temperatures slowly fall closer to freezing as daybreak approaches. However, some higher elevation spots could see as much as 3 inches, particularly north of the turnpike. The higher amounts are expected north, with as little as a coating to nothing closer to the state border. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s to middle 30s. Light snow wraps up by about 10 A.M., and for the afternoon skies are partly sunny. Some snow squalls are possible for the later portion of the afternoon. This means brief whiteout conditions are possible for some. Readings are in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees with gusty winds. Wind chill values feel like the 20s at times. Winds taper a bit through the night under partly clear skies. Temperatures are frigid, falling into the teens. Wind chill values feel like the single digits.

COLD WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Cold air makes a return to the region for yet another weekend. Saturday looks mainly dry with partly sunny skies. A few lake effect flurries are possible with strong wind gusts. Highs are very cold for this time of year, with readings in the 20s. Wind chill values feel like the teens through the day. Sunday remains cold, a there’s a slight breeze. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 30s. There’s more sunshine, though it clearly does little to help warm the region.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is quieter, but it’s still on the cold side for this time of year. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Clouds increase through the day ahead of the next system, with perhaps a late day or evening snow shower. Overnight Monday into Tuesday brings the chance for snow. Plowable accumulations are looking more likely, making this a storm system to monitor through the weekend. Stay tuned! Highs are in the middle 30s. Wednesday brings partly sunny skies with temperatures still in the 30s. It’s breezy with some lake effect flurries. Sunshine returns for Thursday, but it’s still cold. Temperatures are a little higher in the 30s.

Have a great weekend!

Save