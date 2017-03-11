× 3-year old dies from injuries suffered in Friday night fire; Hoverboard to blame

HARRISBURG, Pa.– One of the children injured in Friday night’s fire on Lexington Street in Harrisburg, has died. The Lehigh County Coroner says the 3-year old girl died from the injuries she suffered in the fire.

An exploded hoverboard is being blamed on that fire, which broke out around 7:45 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the home on the 2500-block of Lexington Street, they found heavy smoke and fire on the first floor. Several people were trapped inside.

“When police officers arrived, we had people trying to get back into the building to get people out of the house,” Harrisburg Police Capt. Gabriel Olivera said. “The fire department arrived and did actually extract several people from the house.”

Officials say three youngsters suffered injuries and were sent to different hospitals.

The 3-year old girl was taken to Lehigh Valley Burn Center and died Saturday morning. At this point, we have no information on the conditions of the other two children.