Harrisburg firefighter dies after hit & run crash; driver arrested

HARRISBURG, Pa.– The Harrisburg firefighter, who was struck by a hit and run driver on Friday night, has died.

Lt. Dennis DeVoe died from his injuries on Saturday evening at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

He had been on his way to the scene of a house fire on Lexington Street when the crash happened.

Police say the driver who hit DeVoe initially fled the scene, but was later arrested when she showed up at the hospital for treatment. They say 19-year old Khanyae Kendall, was under the influence and ran a stop sign in the area of Walnut and 14th Streets. She allegedly crashed into the passenger side of Lt. DeVoe’s vehicle, sending it through a fence and into a parking lot. She is facing a number of charges, including Aggravated Assault.

This press release was issued by the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Saturday night in response to Lt. DeVoe’s passing.