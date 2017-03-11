× Harrisburg firefighter in critical condition after a crash Friday night

HARRISBURG, Pa — A Harrisburg firefighter is in critical condition after a being involved in a crash Friday evening.

According to Harrisburg Fire Chief, Brian Enterline, Khanye Kendall, 19, was under the influence and ran a stop sign in the area of Walnut and 14th Streets when she hit Lieutenant Dennis DeVoe’s vehicle and fled the scene.

DeVoe was responding to a multiple alarm house fire on Lexington Avenue in Harrisburg at the time. He was taken to Hershey Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Kendall later got herself to the hospital after the crash, where she was arrested. She has been charged with aggravated assault.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire released this statement: