Details: Nor’easter threatens Central Pennsylvania next Monday & Tuesday

WHAT WE KNOW: Widespread heavy snow is likely Monday night into Tuesday morning for the Mid-Atlantic into New England. Areas of heaviest snow can expect upwards of a foot or more beginning late Monday night into Tuesday. This will cause substantial traffic problems, many school and business closings and potential power trouble, too.

TRACK IS EVERYTHING: Even the smallest of differences in the track of the snowstorm will play big roles in who sees what out of this system. We have a couple different scenarios that could play out and affect how much snow falls in what areas.

We have two areas of low pressure battling it out to determine who sees the most snow. If both low pressure systems don’t completely come together, they will provide a heavy snow track further to the southeast and closer to Central PA. As a result, we see more snow. Totals are difficult to put out right now, but this is what the current trends are showing.

If the two systems merge into one, we see a more northwesterly track of heaviest snow. This means Central PA starts out receiving a wintry mix before completely changing over to snow. With current model trends, this cuts the highest projected snow totals by over half.

With a couple days left, many things can and likely will change as the systems move closer to the area. The FOX43 Weather Team will be watching to give you the latest up-to-date information on what you can expect out your door as you prepare for hazardous winter weather. Stay with FOX43, we’ll give you the tools you need to be Weather Smart.