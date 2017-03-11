Irish Jig Jog dances through Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Silver Spring Township, Pa. - People in Cumberland County laced up their sneakers and dressed in green for an Irish Jig Jog on Saturday!

The 5K event was held at Stony Ridge Park in Silver Spring Township, where people were encouraged to walk, jog, run, or do a little jig. The top runners received prizes, and there was even a costume contest. Organizers say they were happy with the number of people who showed up, despite the chilly weather.

"We didn't know if a lot of people were going to show up the day of, but we were surprised to get as many people across the finish line than we initially thought because of the cold weather," said Kristy Owens, Parks and Recreation Manager of Silver Spring Township Parks and Recreation.

This was the 10th year for the annual event.