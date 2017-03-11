× Train collides with horse and buggy Friday night

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — An Amtrak train headed for Philadelphia collides with a horse and buggy stuck on the tracks.

According Paradise-Leaman Place Fire Company, Pat Cosgrove, just after 9 p.m. on Friday, a runaway horse and buggy got stuck on the Amtrak tracks in teh area of Route 03 and Railroad Avenue in Paradise Township. The train, carrying 35 passengers collided with the horse and buggy.

No body was inside of the buggy. No one on the train was injured, but the horse did not survive the collision.

The passengers on the train were out on another train to continue to Philadelphia.