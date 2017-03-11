We stay cold, heavy snow possible Tuesday

COLD AND BREEZY: Winds stay breezy tomorrow with gusts up to 20mph likely out of the northwest. Wind chills don’t leave the 20s again for Sunday. Otherwise, we see plenty of sunshine under partly cloudy skies.

HEAVY SNOW CHANCES: Increasing clouds keep temperatures in the 30s again as winds calm down just a bit.

Heading into Monday night, there is still a lot of difference in models, but most suggest heavy snow likely Monday night into Tuesday for the entire area. Roads will slow with likely school and business closings if the current forecast continues as predicted. Stay tuned for continuous updates as we finish the weekend and start the work week.

WE STAY COLD: After the storm, we stay cold with some sunshine to finish the week. Highs don’t leave the 30s until Friday, with a late snow chance again entering the early morning hours of Saturday. Clouds stick around for next weekend with highs in the 40s.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long