WINTER STORM WATCH for Monday evening and Tuesday

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Storm Watch, which is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday evening. * LOCATIONS...Much of central Pennsylvania. * HAZARD TYPES...Heavy snow and potential for blowing and drifting snow. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...Potential for 6 or more inches of snow. * TIMING...Snow will begin Monday evening from west to east. The heaviest snow will occur Late monday night and overnight into Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Heavy snow may cause significant travel disruptions, dangerous travel conditions and isolated power outages. * WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
