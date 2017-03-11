WINTER STORM WATCH for Monday evening and Tuesday

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter
Storm Watch, which is in effect from Monday evening through
Tuesday evening.

* LOCATIONS...Much of central Pennsylvania.

* HAZARD TYPES...Heavy snow and potential for blowing and drifting
  snow.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...Potential for 6 or more inches of snow.

* TIMING...Snow will begin Monday evening from west to east. The heaviest
  snow will occur Late monday night and overnight into Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Heavy snow may cause significant travel disruptions,
  dangerous travel conditions and isolated power outages.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.