York goes green for St. Patrick’s Day parade

YORK, Pa. -- York city streets were filled with green on Saturday for the city's 34th annual St. Patrick's Day parade.

Thousands of people from all around the community gathered to enjoy bands, floats and dancers as they made their way down West Market Street.

For some, the parade is a way of coming together with the community.

"It brings the community together and it's sort of a common thread of people hanging out supporting the local organizations," said Mac Brillhart of York.

Some of those local organizations were honored with prizes, including York Fish and Oyster Company who brought home the grand prize for "Best of Parade".

FOX43's Evan Forrester, Jaime Garland, Amy Lutz, MaryEllen Pann, Jackie De Tore and Melanie Orlins also appeared in the parade.