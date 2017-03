× 2-alarm house fire in Peach Bottom Township

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Crews are on scene of a 2-alarm house fire in Peach Bottom Township, York County.

According to 911 dispatch, the call came in around 3:20 p.m. for a house fire on the 100 block of Clubhouse Road.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

FOX43 has a crew en route.