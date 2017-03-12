× Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of Harrisburg Fire Lt. Dennis DeVoe

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags at the State Capitol Complex to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Harrisburg firefighter Lt. Dennis DeVoe. Flags at all state facilities in York and Dauphin Counties should also be lowered to half-staff.

Dennis DeVoe, a resident of Stewartstown, York County and a 21-year member of Harrisburg fire service, died Saturday. He succumbed injuries he received when his car was struck by an impaired driver, while he was en route to a fire on Lexington Street in Harrisburg on Friday night.

Flags shall remain lowered at half-staff until his internment.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute by lowering their flags as well.