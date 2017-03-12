Fresh ink helps York County boy fight cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST YORK, York County, Pa.-- Ink is drying, after a tattoo benefit was held Sunday for a local boy with cancer.

7-year old Hudsen Wolfe, of York County, was recently diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer. Westside Ink in West York held a special event Sunday, offering select tattoos for only $75.00 or $100.00. The ink selections included ribbons and multiple Avenger's logos.

Organizers say the money raised will help pay for Hudsen to be involved in clinical trials that are not covered by insurance.

"We want to raise awareness for this and let other people know that this something that doesn't get much funding. And if we can actually get more funding for it would be absolutely wonderful," says Cat Whitfield, a promoter with Central PA Avengers.

Doctors gave Hudson less than a year to live back in January, but his family isn't giving up hope for a cure and neither are the people who planned the tattoo event.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Hudson Wolfe. To make a donation, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/hudsens-story