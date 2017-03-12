× Seven row homes damaged by fire in Harrisburg; firefighters still on scene

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Firefighters are on the scene of a three alarm fire in Harrisburg. The flames broke out at 1428 Walnut Street and have spread to six other row homes on the block at this point. Crews are using chainsaws to cut tree limbs in front of some homes to reach the fire.

Police tell FOX43 no one appears to be injured.

The call went out around 3:00 p.m. to an already taxed Harrisburg Bureau of Fire. On Friday night, crews battled a two-alarm fire on Lexington Street sparked by a hoverboard that exploded. Five people were injured in that fire, including 2-year old Ashanti Hughes who died Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire is also mourning the loss of one of their own. Lt. Dennis DeVoe was driving to the Lexington Street fire, when his vehicle was struck by an impaired driver. He was critically injured and rushed to Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Lt. DeVoe died from his injuries on Saturday evening.

Sunday’s fire on Walnut Street is less than a half block away from where Lt. DeVoe’s car was struck.

Fire crews are still on the scene at this hour. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.