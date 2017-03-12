× Shots fired in Columbia Borough

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police responded to a shots fired call just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning in Columbia Borough.

According to Columbia Borough Police, they responded to a shots fired call at 7:43 a.m. on Sunday along the 300 block Avenue I. When police arrived, they discovered one person suffering from a gunshot wound, who was shot at a different location.

Columbia EMS said the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg after an attempted robbery and is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.