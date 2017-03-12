Staying chilly & breezy after the storm

BITTER COLD: Wind chills stay well into the 20s for the next several days with breezy conditions beginning Monday night. Highs on Monday stay in the low-to-mid 30s ahead of heavy snow that looks to bring over a foot for much of Central PA. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s as the snow falls through early Wednesday morning.

STORM TRACK: The differences in the models between storm tracks could mean the difference by over a foot of snow total. Everybody begins seeing snow from south to north around 11PM Monday night. Heavy snow takes over with 1-2″ falling every hour before the morning commute. Snow will likely stick quickly. Winds will be gusty overnight further impacting travel. Power outages are possible with numerous school and business closings.

AFTER THE STORM: The breeze sticks around with gusts up to 20mph likely both Wednesday and Thursday.

Wind chills remain in the 20s heading towards the weekend under otherwise mostly sunny skies.

FLURRIES COME BACK: Flurry chances come back on Saturday with light accumulations possible. Temperatures rise into the 40s heading into the weekend under partly cloudy skies.