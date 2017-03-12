× Teen struck in a hit-and-run Sunday morning in Lancaster County

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A 15-year-old is hospitalized after he was hit by a car Sunday morning while riding his scooter.

According to Ephrata Police, the crash happened on the 100 block of Creek Road in West Cocalico Township around 5:45 a.m. A 15-year-old from Lebanon was wearing dark clothes was riding his scooter heading south on Creek Road, when he was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle. The teen suffers multiple leg fractures, a broken arm and other non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The vehicle lost it’s antenna, and part of the passenger side, plastic fender. There is also likely damage to the front and passenger side in relation on this crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ephrata Police Department.