York County firefighters remember colleague killed in Harrisburg crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEWARTSTOWN, York County, Pa.-- Firefighters across our area continue to mourn the death of Harrisburg Fire Lieutenant Dennis DeVoe.

DeVoe died from injuries he suffered in a hit and run crash Friday night, as he was responding to a deadly house fire on Lexington Street.

During his career, DeVoe volunteered at Eureka Fire and Ambulance in Stewartstown, York County. On Sunday, members of that fire company remembered their former colleague.

"Prominently well-known for his leadership and being a family guy. Just a great overall guy, he's going to be missed by everyone," said Fire Chief Ira Walker, Jr.

The other driver involved in the crash fled the scene. She was later arrested at the hospital when she showed up for treatment. Police have identified her as 19-year old Khanyae Kendall. Authorities say she had alcohol in her system when she crashed into DeVoe's vehicle. Kendall is currently facing a number of charges, including Aggravated Assault. The Dauphin County District Attorney says more charges will be filed.