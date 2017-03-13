× Amtrak Modifies Schedules for Tuesday, March 14

Amtrak will operate a modified schedule in the Northeast region on Tuesday, March 14 due to a winter storm. Passengers holding reservations are strongly encouraged to monitor conditions and make any necessary changes in advance of their scheduled departure using Amtrak.com or our mobile apps to check their train status.

On Mar. 14, there will be no Acela Express service between New York City and Boston, and there will be limited Acela Express service between New York City and Washington, D.C.

In addition, the Northeast Regional service will run on a modified schedule, with some trains truncated or cancelled.

Keystone Service will operate on a severe weather schedule.

The following Empire Service trains will not operate: 230, 234, 238, 242, 281, 235, 237, 241.

The following Downeaster Service trains will not operate: 688, 689.

Some long distance trains that normally travel along the Northeast Corridor may also be affected.

Passengers should allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful with possible slippery conditions in stations, on platforms and in the doorways of trains. Changes to these schedules or announcements about other service changes will be made as far in advance as possible and posted on our Service Alerts and Notices page at Amtrak.com/alerts. Short-notice alerts are also displayed at the top of the Amtrak.com homepage.

Amtrak’s top priority is the safety of our passengers, employees and the traveling public. Amtrak engineering, operations and mechanical crews are actively monitoring the latest forecasts to ensure safe and efficient operation of the railroad, with preparations such as personnel and equipment positioning to quickly respond to potential problems and to resolve issues. Click here to see detailed information on how Amtrak prepares for inclement weather.

Source: Amtrak