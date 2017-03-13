× Ex Penn State University administrators Tim Curley, Gary Schultz plead guilty to endangering welfare of children

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Nearly six years after former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was charged with sexual abuse of more than 50 young boys, two former Penn State University administrators plead guilty to endangering the welfare of children. The young boys participated in Sandusky’s Second Mile football camps held on university grounds.

Former university Vice President Gary Schultz and former university Athletic Director Tim Curley both plead guilty Monday to the misdemeanor.

Graham Spanier, former university president who was forced to resign in 2011 when initial charges surfaced, was not in court.

Curley and Schultz face a maximum sentence of five years in prison, and a $10,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled at a later date.

This is a developing story.

Still waiting to hear how this impacts Graham Spanier who was NOT in court today. The trio's trial was scheduled to start Mon Jan 20 @fox43 — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) March 13, 2017

Sentencing for Tim Curley and Gary Schultz will take place w/in 90 days. MAX possible sentence 5 yrs prison, $10K fine @fox43 — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) March 13, 2017