FOX43 Sports Poll: Will you fill out an NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket?

Selection Sunday is over and the field is set!

Now, it’s time to fill out an NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket.

More commonly known as March Madness, the tournament kicks off with the First Four or games to determine team’s seeding in the second round of the tournament. Those games will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

The tournament gets in full swing on Thursday, as games begin at 12:15 p.m. and continue through the evening.

A National Champion will be crowned on April 3, as the Final Four and Championship Game will be held at University of Arizona Stadium in Glendale.

Between now and 12 noon Thursday, millions of NCAA brackets will be filled out, submitted to online pools, or handed in at work office pools. Some pools include a cash prize, and some are just for pride. Either way, brackets have become a tradition come March.

It’s noted every year that no one has ever completed a perfect bracket, as there are 68 teams in the field. There always seems to be one Cinderella or upset that no one can see coming.

Our question is, will you fill out an NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket?