Miesse Candies staying open during the snow storm

LANCASTER, Pa. – For over 140 years Miesse Candies has been operating in Lancaster. Even with the projected snow the owner says the shop will be open. With Easter coming up it is a busy time of year and they cannot afford to lose two days of productivity. The owner has booked hotel rooms for the employees so everyone will be able to walk to work .

“It’s absolutely fun. I live outside of town and it was an option and I was like absolutely because I love being downtown when it snows,” said Jennifer Thompson from Miesse Candies.