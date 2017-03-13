Local orchards & farms brace for snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.-- The winter storm system that is expected to bring a foot or more of snow to our area on Tuesday, could mean big trouble for local orchards.

Flinchbaugh's Orchard and Farm Market in Hellam Township, York County says advanced orchard growths (blooms), due to the unusually warm winter temperatures, are now at risk of damage with colder weather coming in.

"Agriculture is a very weather-dependent business. This is just one example of how we are kind of at the mercy of the weather. We try to plan for it the best we can, but there are still some things that are out of our control," said Mike Flinchbaugh, Co-owner of Flinchbaugh's Orchard & Farm Market.

Flinchbaugh says the snow itself shouldn't affect the trees; the cold temperatures are what can ruin crops.