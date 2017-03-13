Major March snow storm heads our way

SIGNIFICANT MARCH SNOW STORM FOR TUESDAY

With cold air in place, and a developing coastal storm, confidence is pretty high the area will be impacted by a significant March snow storm. With the expectations of snow totals exceeding a foot of snow, this storm could go down in the top five for March snow storms. WINTER STORM WARNINGS are in effect indicating the area is expecting heavy snow. Snow spreads in tonight from the south and west later this evening. The heaviest snow falls overnight into the mid-afternoon Tuesday. Snowfall rates of 1′-2” per hour at the height of the storm is very likely. This will make it difficult for snowplows and trucks to keep up with the snow. Travel needs to be avoided as roads may become impassable with significant accumulations. Power outages are possible too because of heavy snow accumulations. Snow amounts range from 10” to 18” with some spots as high as 22”. Widespread delays and cancellations are possible so be sure to plan accordingly. This evening is a good time for last minute preps before the snow arrives. Temperatures are cold in the 20s overnight and remain in the 20s the rest of Tuesday. Winds are also a concern as they become gusty around 20 mph. This may result in whiteout conditions, blowing snow, and again, power outages. The FOX43 weather team will keep you posted on-line, on social media and on TV.



REST OF WEEK AND WEEKEND

A surge of much colder air spills in for Wednesday and Thursday. Lake enhanced snow showers possible Wednesday because of strong northwesterly winds. More sunshine for Thursday but temperatures remain frigid. The breeze is not as strong but temperatures are still well below average. Friday is a milder with highs closer to 40 degrees. Clouds are on the increase as our next system approaches. A few rain and or snow showers are possible overnight into the start of the weekend. Readings Saturday climb to the upper 30s and lower 40s but colder air temperatures return Sunday along with quieter conditions.

Be “Weather Smart” stay safe and indoors until the storm passes.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist