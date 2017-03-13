× Man accused of setting fire to part of Marticville Middle School

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A Lancaster County man was arrested early Monday after state police say he set fire to part of the Marticville Middle School.

Kevin A. Dube, 24,of Pequea, is charged with arson, institutional vandalism and burglary.

According to state police reports, Dube broke into the middle school located along the 300 block of Frogtown Road in Martic Township just before 3:30 a.m.

Once inside, Dube activated the fire alarm and set fire to a metal door–near the rear of the school, investigators said. Dube was arrested inside the school and taken to Lancaster County Prison.