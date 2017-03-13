× Man dies after his motorized wheelchair is struck by vehicle in York County

NEW SALEM BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man is dead after his motorized wheelchair was struck by a vehicle Sunday night.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, emergency crews responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

The adult male pedestrian was reportedly operating a motorized wheelchair while crossing the road in the area of 320 N. Main St. when he was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported from the scene of the crash to York Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and died at 9:23 p.m. Sunday night.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

An autopsy has been scheduled at Lehigh Valley Hospital for Monday at noon.

A name and additional information is expected to be released later today.