× New Jersey mother and mentally challenged son face eviction during impending blizzard

East Orange, New Jersey (WPIX) — Juanita Scott says she can’t sleep because her landlord says she will be evicted Tuesday.

She takes care of her adult son, Maurice, who is mentally challenged, and was told they have 24 hours to vacate her East Orange apartment.

“I’m nervous I’m scared I’ve never been in this situation like this before. I’m worried about my son who is 27, but functions like a child,” said Scott.

Scott lost her job and can not pay her rent. She says PIX11 News is her only hope.

She filed for emergency funds through New Jersey’s Department of Human Services. She has been denied three times. PIX11 News reached out to NJ DHS.

A spokesperson says, “Staff will reach out to her directly. Viewers should know that there are several housing assistance options available to eligible residents. Temporary Emergency Assistance is available to individuals on welfare through Temporary Assistance to Needy Families and General Assistance, but these are time-limited programs. In addition, the Department of Community Affairs has several long-term/permanent housing assistance programs.”