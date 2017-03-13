× Obituary for Lt. Dennis DeVoe, Harrisburg Fire Bureau

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Lt. Dennis H. DeVoe, H.F.D. Badge# 401, age 45, of Harrisburg passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family and faithful friends.

Born December 7, 1971, in York, he was a 1989 graduate of Kennard-Dale High School; and later attended Thaddeus Stevens School of Technology, graduating in 1991, with an Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Technology. A graduate of the 14th Fire Academy at Harrisburg Area Community College, in 1996, he served with the Harrisburg Fire Department Squad 8. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Search and Rescue and was a state Fire Instructor at HACC as well as the York County Fire School.Family, community and service to others were the focuses of Denny’s life. In addition to being a paid fireman, he also served as a volunteer for numerous area departments, for many years, starting at the age of 16. Actively involved in the community, he particularly enjoyed coaching Soccer. As important as community and service were to Denny, his family was always his foremost priority. He cherished the times spent in the outdoors – whether camping, the beach, fore-wheeling or at tractor pulls. No mountain was too tall for Denny to climb – from Mt. Charleston to any challenge that life placed before him.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Joy DeVoe, and, children, Carson, Aliza, Emma, and Jake; his mother, Joyce N. Webb, and her husband, Robert, and his brother, Brian DeVoe, and his wife, Sheila. He is also survived by a large extended family.

He was preceded in death by his father, D. Keith DeVoe, his paternal and maternal grandparents, and his two uncles.

The Firefighter’s Memorial will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Friday March 17, 2017 at the Forum Auditorium, 500 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA, with Fire Chaplain Reverend Dennis Snyder, officiating. Visitation in Harrisburg will be held on Friday, from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M., prior to the service. His Hometown Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday March 18, 2017 at the Grace Fellowship Church of Shrewsbury, 74 E. Forrest Avenue, Shrewsbury, PA. Visitation in Shrewsbury will be held on Saturday morning, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M., prior to the service. A private committal service will follow in the Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fawn Grove, PA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to 24-7 Commitment, whose mission is to provide resources that strengthen and encourage the marriages and families of Firefighters. Contributions can be made through their website: 247commitment.org.