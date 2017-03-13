× Odd behavior leads to arrest of two men on DUI, weapon possession charges

LANCASTER, Pa. – A SUV stopped on the street Lancaster for no apparent reason leads to the arrest of two men. On Friday, March 10th at about 7:20 p.m. Lancaster City Policer Officers were getting ready to clear the scene of a disturbance call on the 400 block W. Orange Street. While the Officers were standing on the sidewalk they saw that a black GMC Yukon had stopped but there was no stop sign, light or other traffic control device on that section of the block that would cause a driver to stop. They also noticed that the driver window of the Yukon was rolled down.

When an officer called out to the driver and asked if he needed anything. The driver asked the officer if he was okay. When the officer replied in the affirmative, the driver said “Good”. The driver then pulled away fast enough to caused the SUV’s tires to squeal/ burn out. The driver continued to accelerate along West Orange Street in excess of the posted 25 mph speed limit.

Police officers got into their respective vehicles and caught up with and stopped the Yukon on the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue. Officers approached the driver, later identified as Robert Krushinski, 55 1100 block of Columbia Avenue A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected from Krushinski. Other Officers that arrived saw a handgun on the floor of the vehicle, behind the center console and in reach of both the driver and the front seat passenger. The passenger was later identified as Edward Inshetski, 56 of Gaithersburg, Maryland. Krushinski refused to keep his hands in view and was removed from the vehicle, as well as his passenger. The handgun was secured and an unsealed bottle of vodka was found in the vehicle.

Krushinski refused to perform roadside field sobriety tests. He was placed under arrest and taken for a breath test. The results of the test revealed a 0.228% BAC for Krushinski. Inshetski was also taken into custody as both he and Krushinski had access to the handgun and neither man possessed a permit to carry a firearm in concealed fashion, which includes carrying it in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.