PennDOT reduces speed limits on major roadways in South Central Pa

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Due to the severity of the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on major roadways in south central Pennsylvania today as of 10 PM Monday, March 13.

PennDOT encourages motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties

Interstate 78 in Lebanon County

Interstate 83 in York, Cumberland and Dauphin counties

Interstate 283 in Dauphin County

Route 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties

S. 22/322 in Dauphin County and Perry counties

Route 581 in Cumberland County

S. 11 in Franklin and Cumberland counties

S. 15 in Adams, York and Cumberland counties

S. 11/15 in Cumberland and Perry County counties

S. 30 in York and Lancaster Counties

S. 222 in Lancaster County, from Route 30 to Berks County line

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms. However, if people must travel, they can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

PennDOT also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

In addition, PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

Downloadable materials, including home and car emergency kit checklists and emergency plan templates, are available at www.ReadyPA.org or by downloading the free ReadyPA app for Apple or Android devices. Citizens can also find information about getting involved in local emergency response efforts and other volunteer opportunities through the ReadyPA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter .

