PennDOT, state officials taking proactive steps as winter storm approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- As Central Pennsylvania braces for the biggest winter storm of the season, state officials say they are taking proactive steps to ensure the state is ready for the winter weather expected over the next 2-3 days.

Governor Tom Wolf's office is advising residents to avoid unnecessary travel on Monday night and Tuesday to ensure safety and allow PennDOT and emergency responders to do their job safely.

In addition, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency says in the chance of utility outages and downed trees, it is important for residents to be prepared with emergency supplies at home. Some of those items include; an emergency kit with provisions for a minimum of 3 days, rock salt, snow shovels and a radio. For more information visit the PEMA site here.

At this time, the Governor has not made an emergency declaration but his office says he is prepared to do so over the next few hours if he needs to.