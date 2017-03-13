× Police ID man hit, killed by vehicle in New Salem Borough

NEW SALEM BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Police have identified the man who was struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross the road in York County on Sunday night.

According to police reports, Oliver F. Beaghan Jr.,. 51, of York New Salem was in a motorized wheelchair when he was hit by a vehicle along the 300 block of North Main Street in New Salem Borough shortly after 8:40 p.m.

Beaghan was rushed to York Hospital where he later died.

An autopsy is scheduled Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.