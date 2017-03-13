Quiet and cold Monday, then heavy snow and strong winds arrive tonight

HEAVY SNOW COMING: Monday is quiet ahead of a winter storm set to bring the largest snowfall so far this season. The morning is cold with partly cloudy skies and light winds. Clouds thicken quickly through the day and winds remain light. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 30s. This evening snow arrives, and winds increase. From about 10 P.M. to midnight, snow quickly overspreads and accumulates fast. One to two inch snow rates per hour are likely through the night, especially east and northeast as heavy snow moves through. Snow and blowing snow continues through about noon before it begins to taper. Some mixing is possible east, but not enough to put a major dent in anticipated totals. Snow tapers and ends from noon Tuesday through 4 P.M. Most see 10 to 18 inches of snow, but 18 to 22 inch amounts are not out of the question where the heaviest snow bands align. Lake effect flurries are expected through Tuesday night as frigid air settles in the wake of the system.

COLD MIDWEEK: Frigid air and breezy conditions remain in place for the middle of the week. Wednesday is partly sunny and breezy with flurries. Temperatures are contained into the 20s with wind chill values in the teens. Thursday brings a little more by way of sunshine, but the frigid temperatures are still in place. Readings are just a touch higher, near the 30 degree mark. Friday is a good bit milder, though it is still on the cool side for this time of year. Readings are near 40 degrees.

MILDER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend still looks a good bit milder than the start of this week. However, readings still run a bit on the chilly side for this time of year. Saturday brings mostly cloudy skies and flurries. Readings are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday is partly cloudy with temperatures near the 40 degree mark.

Have a great Monday!