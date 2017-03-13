× Townships, boroughs declare snow emergencies ahead of winter storm

Several Central Pennsylvania townships and boroughs have issued snow emergencies.

Spring Grove Borough: Snow emergency will be effective beginning at 8 p.m. Monday until further notice. All vehicles must be removed from snow emergency routes by 8:00 PM Monday. Vehicles left on snow emergency routes will be ticketed and possibly towed. Residents are also asked to remove vehicles from non snow emergency routes, if possible. Residents are additionally asked to stay off the roads during the storm.

Lemoyne Borough: The Mayor of Lemoyne has issued a snow emergency effective on Monday at 5:00 PM and it will be in effect until Wednesday at 8:00 AM. All Vehicles must be removed from Snow Emergency Routes. Vehicles not removed from the designated Streets will be TOWED and the registered owners will be CITED. Parking Prohibited on Certain Streets During Emergency/Restrictions on Operation of Motor Vehicles on Such Streets. Upon declaration of snow or bad weather emergency by the Mayor, it shall be unlawful during the period of the emergency for any motorist to park on those streets, or those portions of streets, identified in §15-705 of this Part 7, or to operate any motor vehicle upon those streets named in §15-705 of this Part 7, unless such vehicle is equipped with adequate facilities to provide sufficient traction to keep the vehicle safely in motion so that other traffic traveling on the streets will not be blocked or seriously impeded.

New Freedom Borough: New Freedom Borough has declared a snow emergency form 7:00pm Monday (March 13) until 7:00 pm Wednesday (March 15). Please refrain from parking on Borough Streets.

Delta Borough: Delta Borough declared a snow emergency, effective Monday, March 13th at 6pm. The snow emergency means residents must remove parked vehicles from the snow emergency route by 6 p.m. or they may be ticketed and towed. The police will not issue warnings. The snow emergency was declared to help ensure the safety of the community by allowing plows to clear streets. Residents with questions should contact Delta Borough at 717-456-6248 between the hours of 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Vehicles may not be parked across sidewalks. Driveway aprons may become blocked during snowplowing operations. Crews cannot go back to clear blocked driveways. Do not pile snow back into the cleared street. Do not pile or discard snow on any public property, street right-of-way, sidewalk, alley or parking lot. Do not discard snow on another person’s property without their permission. Note that after any significant snowfall, you must remove snow and ice from walkways within 24 hours.

