Strong armed robbery suspect arrested after victims chase him down

LANCASTER, Pa. – A strong armed robbery suspect is arrested after he is chased after a foot chase with his victims. It happen on March 10th at about 9:34 p.m. in the area of the 300 block of North Water Street. A city police officer witnessed three people, two women and a man, chasing after another man. The three people were yelling at the man to stop. The man was carrying some type of bag.

When the man saw the officer he dropped the bag and started to yell something about a gun. The police officer utilized an Electronic Control Device (ECD) to subdue the suspect after he refused to obey his commands. The man was identified as 47 year old Jose A. Vazquez-Ortiz of the 500 block of East Chestnut Street.

Upon speaking with the people that had been chasing Vazquez-Ortiz, police learned that the two women had been standing outside of Root’s Restaurant on the 200 block West Walnut Street. The suspect approached the pair and grabbed the coat of one of the victims. She was able to pull out of her coat and then run in to the restaurant for help. The suspect grabbed the 2nd victim and struck her at least one time, causing her glasses to break.

When the 1st victim and a man came out of the restaurant, the suspect picked up a backpack/purse that had been dropped by the 1st victim and ran. The two victims and the man from inside the restaurant ran after Vazquez-Ortiz until the moment they came in contact with police.

Vazquez-Ortiz, was arrested and charged with Robbery and Simple Assault. Following arraignment he committed to Lancaster County Prison on $30,000 bail.