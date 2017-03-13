Teens arrested and charged with robbery in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa — Two teens are charged with multiple felonies after an alleged armed robbery.

According to Lancaster Bureau of Police, they responded to the area of the 800 block of North Duke Street in Lancaster for a report of an armed robbery. The victim told officers, that he was approached by three juveniles and that one of them pointed a gun at him and demanded he empty his pockets. The victim fled the scene and called police.

Two of the three juveniles have been arrested and charged with multiple felony counts of robbery.

Javier Perez, 16 of the 600 block of Lake Street in Lancaster will be tried as an adult. He is charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, persons not to possess, firearms, possession firearm by minor and simple assault.

Perez is committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.

The second juvenile is a 13-year-old boy, who is charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, persons not to possess, firearms and simple assault. The teen has also been charged in connection with a robbery on March 6 in the area of Laurel and Union Streets.

The teen has been committed to Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.