× Three charged after drug delivery results in death, one still at large

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa.– Three are facing charges are a heroin delivery resulted in the death of one person.

Kyle Merenda, 22, Jonathan Seekins, 33, and Melanie Kropp, 24, are facing charges after being involved in the drug transaction that led to the death of the victim.

On April 2, 2016, Alexandra Sienkiewicz, 23, was found dead in her bedroom, and her cause of death was ruled as a homicide by Acute Fentanyl Toxicity.

An investigation revealed that Merenda, Seekins and Kropp were all involved in the transaction that led to Sienkiewicz’s death.

Seekins was charged with drug delivery resulting in death and criminal solicitation among other charges. He was committed to Schuylkill County Prison after being unable to post $25,000 bail.

Kropp was charged with criminal soliciation and delivery of a controlled substance among other charges. She was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Merenda is still at large, and is facing charges of drug delivery resulting in death among other charges.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Merenda is asked to called Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville at 570-874-5300.