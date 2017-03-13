× UGI urges residents to prepare for storm conditions and follow safe practices

With significant snow accumulations and sleet predicted beginning Monday evening and continuing through Wednesday morning, UGI encourages residents to be “winter-wise” by preparing for the storm and using safe practices when clearing ice and snow on their property.

Safety tips include:

Clear any accumulation of snow or ice from the outside vents of your furnace or other natural gas appliances. This allows air flow necessary for safe operation. Blocked vents can lead to a dangerous build-up of carbon monoxide inside your dwelling.

If the snow is deep, clear the area around the gas meter, providing a path for UGI personnel who may require access. Please work carefully around your gas meter. Keep snow blowers or other powered equipment and snowplows away from the gas meter.

For your personal safety, stay indoors as much as possible. When outdoors, wear warm clothing and cover exposed skin. Use multiple layers to maintain warmth. Seniors should take extra care outdoors to avoid slips and falls from icy conditions.

Remember that an electric power outage will affect furnace blowers and electronic ignitions. If your gas heater does not relight when the power returns, turn the unit off for a moment, then back on. If it still does not light, call a heating professional for service.

Be aware that UGI adds an odorant, which smells like rotten eggs, to natural gas to help you detect a gas leak. If you smell natural gas, leave the building immediately, taking everyone with you. Do not use the phone, light a match, or switch anything on or off. Leave the door open, and once clear of the area, call UGI from your cell phone or neighbor’s home. UGI’s emergency response number is 1-800-276-2722. UGI will send a service technician to investigate the odor immediately. UGI emergency responders are available 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. Your safety is always our top priority.

Storm May Also Cause Power Outages

The storm could also result in downed power lines and potential electric power outages due to heavy snow accumulation on tree branches and wires. If you see a downed wire, please follow the following steps:

Assume that wires are energized and don’t touch them.

Stay away from fallen wires and warn others to keep away. UGI Electric customers should call the company at 1-800-276-2722 and the police immediately.

Customers who experience a service interruption in UGI’s Electric Division service area should call UGI at 800-276-2722 to report the power outage.

UGI also recommends customers with special needs make appropriate arrangements, including:

If you depend on medical equipment for life-support, UGI recommends that you check your back-up power supply or arrange to stay with family or friends.

If you use a generator during an outage, please make sure it is used safely by following the manufacturer’s instructions on proper venting and operation. Never operate a generator indoors, in your garage or basement, or in an enclosed space.

If you are a residential customer with special needs and have an emergency, please contact your regional 911 center. Special needs customers calling UGI to report an outage should identify themselves to the customer service representative. UGI can provide information to assist you in connecting to your local 911 center.

UGI recommends customers prepare for an electric outage by creating an emergency outage kit, including the following items:

Flashlights and fresh batteries (use battery powered flashlights and lanterns rather than candles to minimize the risk of fire);

Battery-powered radio or television and extra batteries; land line phone with cord (Cordless phones require electricity to operate);

Battery-powered or windup alarm clock; a supply of bottled water (one gallon per person per day);

Non-perishable foods that require no heating;

Hand-operated can opener, blankets, bedding, or sleeping bags and a change of clothes;

First Aid kit and prescription medications;

Special items for infants, the elderly or family members with special needs; pet supplies;

Extra set of car keys and house keys;

Telephone numbers for emergency services and your utility companies.

UGI will be staffed to deal with service outages as quickly as possible.

Additional information on electric outages can be found at www.ugi.com/outages

