× Where to donate to families impacted by Harrisburg fatal fire

Numerous GoFundMe pages are open, accepting donations for families impacted by the fire on Lexington Street in Harrisburg on Friday night.

A GoFundMe has been established to raise funds for the family of Chaka Crawford, who lost 2-year-old Ashanti Hughes in the fire.

Another GoFundMe is accepting donations for the family of 10-year-old Savannah Dominick, who is still in critical condition at the Lehigh Valley Hospital burn center.

The family of Lt. Dennis DeVoe of the Harrisburg Fire Bureau is also accepting donations. He was killed while responding to the fire after he was hit by a car.