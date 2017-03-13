Write these down: power outage information
For your convenience, here are contact phone numbers in the event that your power is affected. If you are luck enough to maintain an Internet connection or able to utilize your smartphone, website addresses are included.
PPL:
1-800-342-5775
https://omap.prod.pplweb.com/omap
PECO:
1-800-841-4141
https://www.peco.com/_layouts/peco/OutageMap.aspx
Met-Ed/FirstEnergy:
1-888-544-4877
http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/pa.html
Adams Electric Cooperative:
1-800-726-2324
https://ebill.adamsec.com/mapviewer/mapviewer.html?config=Outage+Web+Map