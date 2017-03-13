School Closings & Delays

Write these down: power outage information

Posted 12:45 PM, March 13, 2017, by , Updated at 12:44PM, March 13, 2017

For your convenience, here are contact phone numbers in the event that your power is affected. If you are luck enough to maintain an Internet connection or able to utilize your smartphone, website addresses are included.

PPL:
1-800-342-5775
https://omap.prod.pplweb.com/omap

PECO:
1-800-841-4141
https://www.peco.com/_layouts/peco/OutageMap.aspx

Met-Ed/FirstEnergy:
1-888-544-4877
http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/pa.html

Adams Electric Cooperative:
1-800-726-2324
https://ebill.adamsec.com/mapviewer/mapviewer.html?config=Outage+Web+Map