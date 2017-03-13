× Write these down: power outage information

For your convenience, here are contact phone numbers in the event that your power is affected. If you are luck enough to maintain an Internet connection or able to utilize your smartphone, website addresses are included.

PPL:

1-800-342-5775

https://omap.prod.pplweb.com/omap

PECO:

1-800-841-4141

https://www.peco.com/_layouts/peco/OutageMap.aspx

Met-Ed/FirstEnergy:

1-888-544-4877

http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/pa.html

Adams Electric Cooperative:

1-800-726-2324

https://ebill.adamsec.com/mapviewer/mapviewer.html?config=Outage+Web+Map