× Amtrak Service Update for Tuesday, March 14

Amtrak will operate a modified schedule in the Northeast region on Tuesday, March 14, due to a winter storm. Passengers holding reservations are strongly encouraged to monitor conditions and make any necessary changes in advance of their scheduled departure using Amtrak.com or our mobile apps to check their train status.

Due to changing winter storm conditions, the Northeast Regional service between New York City and Boston and Empire Service between New York City and Albany, N.Y., are suspended until further notice. Trains that depart each city before 9:00 a.m. will complete their trips. Acela Express service between New York City and Boston has already been canceled.

In addition, the Acela Express and Northeast Regional service that operate between New York City and Washington, D.C., will run on a modified schedule, with some trains truncated or cancelled, including some trains that operate in Virginia.

The Keystone Service, Shuttle, and Downeaster Service will also run on a modified schedule, with some trains truncated or cancelled.

Some long distance trains that normally travel to and from the Northeast Corridor will also be affected, with service suspended between Albany/Rensselaer and Boston, and between Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

Passengers should allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful with possible slippery conditions in stations, on platforms and in the doorways of trains. Changes to these schedules or announcements about other service changes will be made as far in advance as possible and posted on our Service Alerts and Notices page at Amtrak.com/alerts . Short-notice alerts are also displayed at the top of the Amtrak.com homepage.

Amtrak’s top priority is the safety of our passengers, employees and the traveling public. Amtrak engineering, operations and mechanical crews are actively monitoring the latest forecasts to ensure safe and efficient operation of the railroad, with preparations such as personnel and equipment positioning to quickly respond to potential problems and to resolve issues.

Click here to see detailed information on how Amtrak prepares for inclement weather.

SOURCE: Amtrak