Amtrak to operate modified schedule on Wednesday

Amtrak will operate a modified schedule in the Northeast region on Wednesday, March 15 due to a winter storm. Passengers holding reservations are strongly encouraged to monitor conditions and make any necessary changes in advance of their scheduled departure using Amtrak.com or our mobile apps to check their train status.

The Acela Express and Northeast Regional service will operated a modified schedule between New York City and Boston, with some trains truncated or cancelled.

The Acela Express and Northeast Regional service that operates between New York City and Washington, D.C., will continue to operate on a modified schedule with some trains truncated or cancelled, including some trains that operate in Virginia.

The Vermonter, Keystone Service, and Empire Service will also run on a modified schedule with some trains truncated or cancelled.

The Downeaster and Springfield Shuttle will resume scheduled service.

All long distance trains that normally travel to and from the Northeast Corridor will resume scheduled service.

Passengers should allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful with possible slippery conditions in stations, on platforms and in the doorways of trains. Changes to these schedules or announcements about other service changes will be made as far in advance as possible and posted on our Service Alerts and Notices page at Amtrak.com/alerts. Short-notice alerts are also displayed at the top of the Amtrak.com homepage.

Amtrak’s top priority is the safety of our passengers, employees and the traveling public. Amtrak engineering, operations and mechanical crews are actively monitoring the latest forecasts to ensure safe and efficient operation of the railroad, with preparations such as personnel and equipment positioning to quickly respond to potential problems and to resolve issues.

