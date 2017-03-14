Businesses in Lancaster stay open through the storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - The owner of Prince Street Cafe in Lancaster decided snow would not keep him from opening the cafe.

"Prince Street Cafe is a meeting place and we have a lot of people that live in the city and walk around including myself and our other owner Crystal and we just wanted to be open so people had a place to go," said Kyle Sollenberger, Prince Street Cafe.

People did venture out and into the cafe. Another owner that chose to open is Kevin Brown from The Fridge, a craft beer shop and cafe.

"The neighborhood. The customers. When it snows we have such a great time, great day. We are such a good location for people to walk," he said.

There's also a parlor stove people love to sit around.