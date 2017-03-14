Camera captures moment car slams into Seattle gas station, igniting pump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A two-car collision Monday night in north Seattle sent one vehicle careening into a gas station, where it slammed into a gas pump, knocking it about 35 feet away and starting a fire, the Seattle Fire Department said.

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. at the Shell station at 10005 Holman Road NW.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and used the emergency shutoff and dry chemicals to keep the other pumps from catching fire.

Investigators said Tuesday that a 60-year-old ride-share driver in a Nissan had a passenger, a 40-year-old woman, at the time of the accident. The Nissan struck a Honda, which slid sideways into a tree, cutting it in half, according to KCPQ.

Firefighters said one car was split in two, and the driver was rushed to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The Nissan continued north for two blocks -- eventually crashing into the gas station. The passenger in the Nissan was taken with non life-threatening injuries to the hospital. The driver was not injured.