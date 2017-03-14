× Capital Area Transit Returns to Full Service Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa.— Capital Area Transit (CAT) will return to full fixed-route and paratransit service in the City of Harrisburg, Dauphin and Cumberland Counties at 4:30 A.M., tomorrow morning, Wednesday, March 14, 2017.

All routes will run as scheduled given prevailing road conditions. Rider are cautioned to expect delays and difficulties in those areas not fully cleared of snow. Please refer to cattransit.com and local media sources for updates throughout the morning. Make sure you are signed up for CAT Alerts which will update service throughout the day.

All CAT employees will report for duty tomorrow as per normal work schedules.

For further information, check schedules and routes, and refer to the CAT website. Call CAT public information office 717-238-8304 in the morning if you need further assistance.

Source: Capital Area Transit