Cumberland Goodwill EMS ambulance gets stuck during snowstorm

CARLISLE, Pa. -- EMS services and firefighters are the exceptions to the rule when it comes to snowstorms. They have to go to work, no matter the road or weather or road conditions.

During the snowstorm, a Cumberland Goodwill EMS ambulance got stuck in the snow in South Middleton Township.

Nathan Harig, the assistant chief at Cumberland Goodwill EMS, said, "So we had to have some help pulling them out of the snow bank, plowing the area around it, digging and shoveling."

Luckily it was returning to the station, with no one but the driver inside, and it only took about 10 minutes to get the ambulance out.

Harig said during heavy snows, the ambulance comes with assistance.

"We have fire department, local municipalities, and an additional truck from us responding to help make sure that the ambulance can get there or that a first response is there to the patient who might be waiting for an ambulance to arrive," Harig said.

Dan Grimes, the fire chief for Carlisle Fire and Rescue Services, said, "Normally what we'll do is we'll take the utility with the snow plow on it, put some EMS gear in it and kind of chase them down."

Grimes said there are many ways for people to help emergency responders.

"If you have a fire hydrant that sits on your property, if you can, please shovel around it. Makes it better access for us," he said.

Harig added the best way for people to help EMS during a snowstorm is to stay off the roads. It's one piece of traffic they don't have to dodge.

"Then if we do go sliding we can use the entire width of the road to move and we don't have to pass cars. All these little things that we take for granted when the road is nice and dry, but when there's a foot of snow that can be a serious challenge for us," Harig said.

EMS officials said they receive an increase in calls the day before and the days right after a snowstorm, and not as many on the day of the storm.