Elderly man dies in Chanceford Township workshop fire

CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A 79-year-old man died Monday morning in a workshop fire in York County.

It happened along the 3800 block of Brownton Road in Chanceford Township around 9 a.m. Authorities say Reynold Burke, 79, was working in in his garage/workshop when a fire broke out.

The York County Coroner’s office has ruled Burke’s death accidental and say he died from thermal injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.