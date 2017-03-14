× FOX43 Bracket Challenge: Enter to compete against Todd Sadowski & Andrew Kalista

It’s that time of year again!

March Madness is upon us, with the games determining final seeds for the Round of 64 being played Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

Every year, millions of brackets are filled out in friendly competitions for bragging rights or cash prizes.

Now, FOX43 with some help from FOXSports has created its own competition in which you can test your knowledge against our sports team.

That’s right, the FOX43 Bracket Challenge will pit our viewers against Todd Sadowski and Andrew Kalista to see who knows the NCAA Tournament best.

To join, you can click this link here.

You can tune in to FOX43 News over the course of the next three weeks to see how you stack up against the FOX43 Sports Team.