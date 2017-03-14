× Harrisburg Public Works crews continue plowing streets

Harrisburg, PA – Public Works crews for the City of Harrisburg continue to plow streets to manage the major snow storm that has blanketed the city since Monday night.

The City is asking residents to refrain from driving during the snow emergency as streets are slippery and the forecast calls for continued snow through Tuesday evening.

“Our Public Works crews are hard at work throughout the city trying to keep our major streets and arteries clear,” said Mayor Eric Papenfuse. “They have well prepared for this snow emergency.”

Mayor Papenfuse declared a state of snow emergency at 6 p.m. Monday, March 13, which is scheduled to end 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 15.

Public Works crews have been on duty since Monday night preparing for the snow storm. A total of 16 trucks are circulating throughout the City to manage the snowfall.

Residents are advised to cooperate by obeying posted signs and removing cars from snow emergency routes. Cars risked being fined and towed.

The Department of Public Works also asks that residents not block parking areas by placing furniture or other obstacles, which violates city ordinances. Residents also are asked not to use snow blowers to blow snow into the streets after they have been plowed.